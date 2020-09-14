The mother and father of a missing teenage girl from Peterborough have been charged with her murder.

Bernadette Walker, 17, was reported missing by her parents on Tuesday 21st July after she had not been seen for three days.

Police have been unable to find Bernadette and a ‘no-body’ murder investigation was launched by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit.

Sarah Walker, 37, and Scott Walker, 50, both of Century Square in Millfield, Peterborough, were charged with Bernadette's murder today (Monday 14th September).

Bernadette Walker was reported missing in July after her parents hadn't seen her for three days. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Detective Superintendent Jon Hutchinson said: “Whilst my team have made significant progress with this investigation in the last few days, we are yet to find Bernadette therefore my plea is for anyone who has information on what has happened to her, or where she might be, to get in touch as a matter of urgency.”

Both Sarah and Scott have been remanded in custody to appear in court virtually today.

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101 and quoting Operation Penshaw.