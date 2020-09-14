Police charge Cambridge man after a home made bomb was sent in the post

Police have charged a Cambridge man after a package containing a small improvised explosive device was sent to a residential address in London.

The Metropolitan Police said they received reports of a suspicious package in Cricklewood in north London shortly after 9.10am last Thursday.

Specialist officers attended to make the device safe, and a suspect was arrested in Cambridge on Saturday morning.

The force said a 26-year-old man was charged on Sunday with offences under the Explosive Substances Act 1883.

Ovidijus Margelis, who lives in Cambridge, is charged with three counts of attempting to cause an explosion, or making or keeping explosives with intent to endanger life or property.

He is also charged with fraud by false representation, possession of articles for use in fraud, possession of a false identity document and possession of criminal property.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday.