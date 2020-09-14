Rule of Six comes into force to limit spread of coronavirus

New rules have now come into force around how many people you can meet up with, as the Government tries to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Previously, people from no more than two households could meet up indoors and groups of six people from six different households could meet up outdoors.

But from today, the government is bringing all the meet-up rules under one umbrella by introducing, what it calls, 'The Rule of Six'.

In means, whether you're indoors or outdoors, your group should consist of no more than six people.

It doesn't matter how many households they're from, as long as everyone from different households is social distancing.

Breaking this rule is now illegal and will be enforced by police. In the first instance the fine would be £100.

There are some exceptions. The 'Rule of Six' doesn't apply at work and in schools, nor in cases where your household or support bubble is larger than six.

Weddings, funerals and organised sports are also exempt. They can still go ahead with a limit of 30 people, providing social distancing is maintained.