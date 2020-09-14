A boy in his teens has been arrested along with three others following a stabbing in Luton.

Officers were called to Essex Close at 4.30pm on Monday, 14 September, where a man, aged in his late teens, had been stabbed multiple times.

He has been treated in hospital for several serious wounds, according to Bedfordshire Police.

Along with the boy, two men in their 20s were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. A woman in her 20s has also been detained on suspicion of assisting offenders.

The four suspects are being questioned by the police, who have also recovered a weapon and a vehicle.

Detective Inspector Martin Eaton said they are "progressing with our enquiries."

“We are asking for anyone who saw the incident or who has any information to come forward so we can piece together the circumstances around it," he added.

“The use of weapons is unacceptable and we will pursue anyone who thinks otherwise. We will crack down hard on anyone perpetrating this kind of crime."

Police have asked anyone with information about the attack to contact them via their website or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.