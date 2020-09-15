Fifth person arrested in connection with murder of Wisbech man Tom Lewis

Detectives investigating the murder of a Wisbech man have arrested a fifth person.Tom Lewis, who was 23 and lived in Larksfield in Wisbech, was stabbed in the leg in the early hours of Tuesday (September 8) morning in Norwich Road.

He was first taken to hospital in King's Lynn and then airlifted to Addenbrooke's in Cambridge for surgery on his leg. Mr Lewis was placed on life-support in intensive care but pronounced dead on Thursday afternoon. A 23-year-old man from Wisbech was arrested yesterday (Monday September 14) on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough and is the fifth person to be arrested in connection with the killing.

Four other men aged between 18, 22 and 32, were arrested last week on suspicion of murder, however they have all since been released from custody pending further investigation.Cambridge police ask that anyone with information contact them by dialing 101.