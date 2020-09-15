Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl writes song for ten-year-old Ipswich drummer

After an epic drum battle that went viral, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has written a song for a ten-year-old drummer from Ipswich.

Nandi Bushell has become well known for her drumming skills and has appeared in TV adverts and various shows with millions of followers online.

She's already jammed with Lenny Kravitz and can now add Dave Grohl to her list of famous fans.

Last month, Grohl accepted the ten-year-old's challenge to cover the band's song 'Everlong'.

“Dave Grohl, I challenge you to a drum-off,” the youngster said on her social media pages.

After admitting she "won the first round", Grohl promised he had “something special in mind” for a follow-up.

In his latest tweet, Grohl, 51, referred to the 10-year-old as a superhero in need of her own theme song.

“Okay Nandi, you got me – you win round one,” Grohl said in the video.

“But I’ve got something special for you, something you’ve never heard before – something I’ve never heard before – because I’m about to write this off the top of my head, for you.”

During the song, Grohl refers to Nandi as a “number one supergirl” and “the best drummer in the world”.

Nandi has become an internet sensation and has even appeared on hit US talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

She said she couldn't believe a song had been written about her, calling it "epic".