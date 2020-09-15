Four people arrested after teenager stabbed in Luton

Four people have been arrested after a man was stabbed in Luton yesterday (Monday, September 14). Bedfordshire Police were called to Essex Close at around 4.30pm and found a male in his late teens with several knife wounds.

He was taken to hospital and two men in their 20s and a teenage boy were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A woman in her 20s was also arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders.

Police say all four of them are currently in police custody.

Detective Inspector Martin Eaton from Bedfordshire Police said: “We have made four arrests, recovered a weapon and a vehicle and are progressing with our enquiries.

“We are asking for anyone who saw the incident or who has any information to come forward so we can piece together the circumstances around it.

“The use of weapons is unacceptable and we will pursue anyone who thinks otherwise. We will crack down hard on anyone perpetrating this kind of crime.”