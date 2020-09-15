A stencil depicting children's TV presenter Neil Buchanan has appeared in Northampton overnight, seemingly signed by street artist Banksy.

Last week, the former Art Attack presenter was compelled to make a statement denying that he was the superstar anonymous artist after a rumour claiming he was Banksy gained traction online.

Banksy has successfully managed to become one of the art world's biggest and most recognisable names without ever revealing his real name or face, leaving his true identity ripe for speculation.

This morning, people spotted an image of Buchanan had been painted on the side of a building in Brick Kiln Lane near the racecourse. It's stencil styling is typical of Banksy's style and his blocky signature can be seen in the bottom left hand side of the artwork. Poking fun at the theory that the two are the same person has left people wondering if the work is really by the artist himself, or an entertaining local copycat. Northampton Council say they aim to find out for sure. Genuine Banksy artworks can be worth millions and so ignorance can be costly.

The artwork included a Banksy signature and a stencil of a rat, common among his works Credit: AAsen Stephenson