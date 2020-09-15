A nurse from Luton nurse who had to be put into a coma to survive Covid-19 has spoken of her continued pain nearly half a year on.

Leonora Burnell nearly died of the virus, and it's left her nearly deaf, unable to sleep and unable to go back to her job of 18 years, looking after vulnerable new born babies.Five months ago Leonora was applauded as she left hospital after spending three weeks in an induced coma with Covid-19.

Like thousands of other NHS staff, she risked her life to help others.

She says she still feels the effects of the struggle and that the lasting implications it has had on her health have meant she has not been able to return to the job she loved so much.

Leonora worked in the neonatal intensive care unit at Luton and Dunstable Hospital for nearly two decades.

She was married to her husband Julian in June last year. Just nine months later, he was given two and a half minutes on a video chat to say goodbye to her as she put into a coma.

Months later filmed by her daughter she walked outside again for the first time. A happy moment to see such progress, but now that progress has stalled.

She needs a cochlea implant, which would cost thousands of pounds.

Her family are raising money so the implant can be done privately.

And at the end of the month her sick pay goes down to 50 per cent.

Through her career, Leonora's helped bring thousands of the most vulnerable lives into this world. Now she's asking for some help with her own.