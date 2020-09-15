Motorhomes, caravans and campervans are experiencing a surge of popularity as more people chose to holiday in the UK this year.

The National Caravan Club say sales rose by 71 per cent in July. 37 per cent of those were by people who've never owned a caravan before and 34 per cent of those buyers were under 44.

Since restrictions were eased the wheels haven't stopped turning at Capricorn Campers near Aylsham in Norfolk. They hire out motorhomes for holidays and bookings for next year are already up by 200 per cent.

Kelly Beales said: "We're already now pretty much fully booked until the end of November. So for us, September is normally a good month, we normally come up for air once the school holidays end. However that has not happened this year, we're still full on and fully booked through. October is looking good and I think we'll have an extension at the end of the year to help recoup what we lost during lockdown"

Steve Bailiss from Norfolk specialises in converting VW vans into high end campers.

They sell for between £40,000 - £55,000 and they have a ten month waiting list.

He said: "Generally we've got a very full diary anyway. But what's happened with Covid I think a lot of people are starting to realise there's more to this country and you don't need to go abroad on holiday so that's helped with the bookings as well."