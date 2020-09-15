Norfolk parents charged with murder of their three month old baby

Detectives investigating the death of a baby girl in December last year have charged her parents with her murder. Three-month-old Eleanor Easey died in hospital on December 20 and a post-mortem determined that she died after a severe head injury. It also revealed that she was malnourished and had a number of historic fractures to her bones. An investigation was launched by Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Unit and today (Tuesday, September 15) Eleanor's parents, Christopher Easey, 30 and Carly Easey, 35, were charged with her murder. They both live in Old Roman Bank in Terrington St Clements and have been remanded in police custody.

They will appear at Norwich Crown Court tomorrow (Wednesday 16 September 2020).