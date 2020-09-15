Police search Lincolnshire village for missing and murdered Bernadette Walker

Police are searching a Lincolnshire village in relation to a missing 17-year-old Bernadette Walker after her parents were charged with her murder yesterday.

Cambridgeshire Police are searching the village of Cowbit, the area around the River Welland and New Cover Drove to the north and west of the village.

Bernadette was reported missing from her home in Peterborough home on July 21 this year after she’d not been seen for three days.

Yesterday (Monday) her parents Sarah (37) and Scott Walker (50) were charged with her murder.As of yet, her body has not been found.