Drive-in pantomimes to be staged in Northampton and Chelmsford at Christmas

Panto season may be cancelled, but festive performances will still go ahead outdoors in Northampton and Chelmsford.

The Birmingham Stage Company is putting on drive-in shows at car parks across the UK inspired by the Horrible Histories children's books.

People will be able to watch the show from their cars and pick up sound from the performance via their radios.

Pantomimes across the region have been postponed because of coronavirus.

The pantomime will tell the story of a young boy trying to save Christmas and will also explore some of the history behind the festive season.

Audience members will have their tickets scanned through their car windows when they arrive at the venue,

Cars will also be parked more than two metres apart and toilet facilities and food and drink will be available on site with social distancing measures in place.

Venues and dates for the performances are yet to be announced.

Tickets for each show will be £45 per car.