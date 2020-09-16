Lifeboat crew called to rescue two men stranded in marshes in Norfolk

Two people were rescued by lifeboat last night after getting stuck in marshes in Norfolk.

They'd been fishing and entered the marsh between Wells and Stiffkey when highwater cut them off from land. Wells inshore lifeboat was paged at 4.55pm and launched ten minutes later and crew members had to wade through the water to find the stranded pair. They were finally found an at 5:55pm, one of them unable to walk after aggravating a previous leg injury.

The two men were taken onboard and dropped off safely at the Sailing Club slipway at6:40pm.

The Lifeboat then returned to the boathouse to be sanitised.