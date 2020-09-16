Lockdown through a lens: Photographers capture beauty of Nene Valley

Photographers across the UK have captured the beauty of the Nene Valley during lockdown.

More than 100 images were entered into a competition for the Nene Valley Photography Competition 2020.

They each explored the landscape across Northamptonshire and Cambridgeshire, showcasing its wildlife, culture and heritage.

"Still Waters" at Irthlingborough lakes and meadows Credit: Carl Everitt

With 130 photographs entered across three categories, entries spanned the length of the Nene Valley.

“The range of photographs we received and the talent behind them is incredibly impressive", Cllr Steven North, Leader of East Northamptonshire Council said.

"Picking winners in each category was incredibly difficult, as all the submissions were excellent. The partners look forward to featuring a selection of them on the Nene Valley website for everyone to enjoy”.Here are some of the winning photos:

"Social Distancing on the Nene" at Nine Arches Bridge, Thrapston Credit: Andrew Thomas

Peterborough underpass at Taveners Road, Bourges Boulevard Credit: Chris Porsz