More than 2,000 cannabis plants have been found growing at a house on the outskirts of Peterborough.

Police raided a property on Hinchcliffe, in the Orton Goldhay area of the city, on Wednesday, 16 September.

Of the 2,049 plants seized, 1,989 were 'baby' plants which if grown to full maturity could have had a street value worth around £1.72m.

The plants have an estimated potential street value of over £1.7m Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

The warrant was carried out by Cambridgeshire Police's Community Action Team.

They have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of being concerned in the production of drugs, and he was taken into custody at Thorpe Wood police station.