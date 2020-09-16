Man dies in boating incident on Norfolk Broads

A man on a boating holiday on the Norfolk Broads has died following an incident on the River Bure.

Emergency services were called to a stretch of the river near Great Yarmouth at 2pm on Tuesday afternoon (15 September).

The victim, who was in his 20s and from North Yorkshire, was airlifted to the James Paget hospital but died late on Tuesday night.

Broads Beat, Norfolk Police's marine unit, confirmed those involved had been hiring a boat.

They tweeted: "Thanks to all in attendance at todays incident on the River Bure near Great Yarmouth involving holiday makers on a hire boat."

Great Yarmouth yacht station was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident, with boaters asked to find moorings elsewhere.

As well as the police, Coastguard, RNLI and fire service teams were called to the site.

Norfolk Police will now carry out a joint investigation with the Marine Accident Investigation Branch.

The man is the second to die in incidents involving boats in less than a month; in August a woman became trapped under a boat at Great Yarmouth yacht station.