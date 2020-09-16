Parents in court charged with murder of three-month old baby daughter

A man and woman from Norfolk have appeared in court charged with murdering their three-month old baby daughter.

Eleanore Easey died at Addenbrooke's Hospital on 20 December last year. She had been transferred to the Cambridge hospital from the Norfolk and Norwich, where she was originally admitted after becoming unresponsive at home in the village of Morton on the Hill.

An investigation was launched after a post-mortem found she had died from a severe head injury, and also revealed she was malnourished and had historical fractures.

Christopher and Carly Easey, aged 30 and 35 respectively, were charged with her murder on Tuesday, 15 September. They also face charges of causing or allowing the death of a vulnerable child and child cruelty.

The couple, who now live in the village of Terrington St Clement near King's Lynn, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on videolinks from separate prisons on Wednesday - the father from Norwich Prison and his wife from Peterborough Prison.

They spoke only to confirm their identities and were not asked to enter a plea. No applications for bail were made.

Judge Stephen Holt remanded them in custody to appear before Norwich Crown Court for a plea hearing on October 13.

A provisional trial date was set for March 8 with a time estimate of three to four weeks.