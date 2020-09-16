A band of four brothers have staged a special concert for their dad, who is a patient at the Royal Papworth Hospital.

They played at the bedside of self-employed car mechanic Gary Radley, 62, who is being treated for motor neurone disease.

His bed was wheeled into the hospital car park where Endeavour, the name of the brothers' band, performed songs for him.

WATCH: The boys perform Wheels by the Foo Fighters, Mr Radley's favourite band

Mr Radley, from Peterborough, had asked staff at the Royal Papworth if they could arrange for the concert to happen.

"Seeing my boys has given me a massive boost," he told the PA news agency.

"My aim is to get home and spend whatever time I have left with my partner Valerie and the rest of my family.

"I am so grateful to the NHS for everything they’ve done for me and my family over the years."

His sons Brandon, 24, Shawn, 32, Garren, 23, and Shane, 33, chatted to him for around an hour after performing covers of Foo Fighters songs, a track by Lewis Capaldi and two of their own.

Garren said: "Our dad has been our driver, our roadie, our engineer, our merchandise guy, our manager and our security, but as well as that he is our best mate.

"We know how much he loves music and how happy it makes him to watch us play, which is why it means the world to us that Royal Papworth Hospital allowed us to come and visit and perform some of his favourite songs."

Shawn added: "Dad is the most amazing man and loves Foo Fighters too.

"Thank you so much to the wonderful staff at Royal Papworth Hospital for allowing us to do this."

Mr Radley thanked staff at the Royal Papworth for organising the concert Credit: Royal Papworth Hospital

Motor neurone disease is a condition that affects the brain and nerves and causes weakness that gets worse over time.

There is no cure, but there are treatments to reduce the impact it has on a person’s daily life.

Mr Radley is an inpatient at Royal Papworth Hospital’s Respiratory Support and Sleep Centre.

He has been in hospital since June, first at Peterborough Hospital and at Royal Papworth Hospital since the start of September.