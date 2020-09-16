Summer passenger numbers at Luton Airport down 75% due to coronavirus pandemic

The CEO of Luton Airport has warned that the livelihoods of "thousands of people" could be under threat without additional government support for the aviation sector.

The airport had 75% fewer passengers in June, July and August compared to the same period in 2019.

August did show signs of recovery, with numbers down 56% compared the previous year. The month saw 820,000 pass through the airport's doors, down from 1.7m.

Alberto Martin, CEO of the London Luton Airport (LLA), called for extra financial support from the government.

He said: "While I'm pleased to have welcomed more passengers during August, it's a long way from our normal busy holiday period.

"With summer drawing to a close, and with quarantine measures continuing to be imposed, urgent Government support for the sector will be vital to ensure that the crisis of the aviation sector does not worsen and the livelihoods of the thousands of people who rely on it are not jeopardised."

Passengers arriving at Luton airport. Credit: ITV Anglia

Luton joined 19 other UK airports to write to the Prime Minister earlier this month, highlighting the "catastrophic job losses" that could arise when the furlough scheme finishes at the end of October.

Mr Martin also said passengers should feel confident about travelling through the airport, due to the safety measures put in place.

"LLA is taking additional steps to ensure the safety of travellers and staff members", he said.

"These measures include the installation of protective screens at customer service points, hand sanitiser stations throughout the airport and an enhanced cleaning and disinfection routine.

"LLA's efforts in this area were recently recognised when it was awarded certification from the ACI Airport Health Accreditation programme. LLA is the first airport in the UK to be awarded certification, which means passengers can be sure that the health and safety measures introduced at the airport are industry best practice globally."