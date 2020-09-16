Ipswich store one of four Waitrose shops to be shut

Waitrose has revealed plans to close its branch in Ipswich's Corn Exchange.

The store will be one of four to shut nationwide, including those in Wolverhamptron, Caldicot in Wales and Shrewsbury.

The supermarket chain said the decision to close the branches had been made after it struggled to make them "profitable in the long-term" after a period of "challenging trading".

It means 124 people will lose their jobs. Jobs at the Wolverhampton store will be saved as the site has been sold to Tesco, with the workers being transferred as part of the sale.

The Ipswich store will close on December 6th. Staff are being consulted.

Berangere Michel, executive director of customer service for the John Lewis Partnership, said the decision was 'a last resort' and is not a reflection on the dedication of partners in Ipswich.

Sadly, we have not been able to find a way to make these shops profitable in the long-term, despite the hard work of everyone involved. Our priority now is the wellbeing and future of our partners in these shops. We will do everything we can to support them and explore opportunities Berangere Michel, John Lewis Partnership

On Thursday, the group will update staff on the progress of its strategic review and reveal how trading has been impacted by coronavirus.

Waitrose is expected to reveal higher sales after being boosted by demand for groceries and online deliveries in the face of the pandemic