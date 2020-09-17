Police investigating the unsolved murder of a teenage girl from Suffolk say they are still determined to find a breakthrough in the case, as the 21st anniversary of her disappearance approaches this weekend.

17 year old Victoria Hall, was last seen alive in the early hours of Sunday 19 September 1999, in High Road, Trimley St Mary. Victoria left home on the Saturday night for a night out with a friend at the Bandbox nightclub in Bent Hill, Felixstowe, where they remained until around 1am.

They then went to get some food before beginning the walk back to Trimley St Mary. They parted at around 2.20am near to the junction of High Road and Faulkeners Way. Victoria was just yards away from her home.

Five days later, on Friday 24 September, Victoria’s naked body was found in a ditch beside a field by a dog walker in Creeting Lane, Creeting St Peter, approximately 25 miles away from where she was last seen. None of her clothes or possessions have ever been found.I

The parents of Victoria made a new appeal for information last year. Credit: ITV News Anglia

In September 2019, Suffolk Police revealed that the case – known as Operation Avon - was now a live inquiry again and being fully reinvestigated by a new team of detectives, after fresh information had been received that was not previously known.

90 calls or messages have been received from members of the public following the renewed appeal and many of these have helped piece together information and create new lines of enquiry.

The movements of over 70 individuals on the night in question have already been assessed in great detail, by reviewing a total of over 9,000 statements, documents, messages and reports from the original investigation.

Despite the passage of 21 years since Victoria was so cruelly torn away from her family, we remain positive and determined to find a breakthrough in this case. Everyone was encouraged by the support we received from members of the public last year. We still believe there are people out there who will know something very significant about this case, but have still as yet not told us. Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Bridger

Officers are also continuing to work through over 1,200 links to people and vehicles and are making a specific appeal to hear from anybody who was either walking or driving in Trimley St Mary, between 2am and 4am on Sunday 19 September 1999, to make contact and provide their details, as this information will help to fill any gaps.

We know allegiances can change over the years and someone who may have been compelled to keep a secret to protect another person may no longer feel the same obligation. "Any information we are given will be treated with the utmost confidence. Please help us to solve this shocking crime and provide Victoria’s family the answers they deserve. Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Bridger

The dress she was wearing that night has never been found Credit: Suffolk Police

Victoria’s clothing on the night she disappeared have never been found.

An image of the shoes she was wearing on the night Credit: Suffolk Police

For the first time last year, details about some of Victoria’s personal belongings were also disclosed including:

a black oval shaped New Look purse with a zip fastener, containing a house key on a distinctive fob with ‘Vicky’ across the top and ‘Victoria’ down the sides

a Rimmel lipstick in a black plastic case, the colour of which is believed to have been ‘Zorro’

the inner soles of one or both of Victoria’s shoes had been fixed with Sellotape.

Anyone with information should contact the Major Investigation Team, either via the online portal here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/3637020112A02-PO1 or by calling 101 and quoting Operation Avon.

Alternatively, contact the charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org