The University of Cambridge has been named the best university in the country for the eighth year in a row.

The Cambridge institution once again topped the annual league table published in the The Times and The Sunday Times.

Cambridge came out on top in nearly 50% of the subject areas that are assessed in the Good University Guide.

However, the university also remains bottom of the table when it comes to social inclusion - that's despite a steady increase in the proportion of state school entrants and the record number of black students admitted in 2019.

Grime artist Stormzy famously set up a scholarship to pay for the tuition fees and living costs of two black students each year.

The academic gap has also narrowed with other universities like Oxford closing in - but Cambridge has managed to cling on to the top spot for another year.

Cambridge's 31 colleges support a student community of about 20,000 in total.

The University of East Anglia in Norwich. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The new edition of the Good University Guide also reveals the impact that coronavirus will have on student life.

While it is unclear to what extent it will impact 2021, this year universities have reduced occupancy levels in halls, in most instances putting students into social bubbles, with lectures moving online and reduced amounts of face-to-face contact time.

In terms of other universities in East Anglia, the University of East Anglia in Norwich was again ranked the second-best in the East, and was ranked 21st nationally - a rise of two places compared to last year.

The University of Essex in Colchester dropped slightly by three places to 40th, but the University of Suffolk in Ipswich jumped seven places to 122nd.

The best universities in East Anglia