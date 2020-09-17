Watch a report from ITV Anglia's Rebecca Haworth

Captain Sir Tom Moore, who raised over £38m for the NHS, spoke about combatting loneliness as he launched his autobiography and charitable foundation.

The fundraising hero, who made international headlines as he completed over 100 laps of his garden during the height of lockdown, has created The Captain Tom Foundation alongside his family.

For Captain Sir Tom, who was knighted in July, the foundation's aims of combatting loneliness and supporting those facing bereavement has been a subject close to his heart since the death of his late wife Pamela.

Captain Sir Tom married Pamela in 1968, and the couple went on to have two daughters together Credit: Moore family

He said: "My wife was in a home, and one day she said to me, if you didn't come and see me I would be very lonely, and that was something which I realised that so many other people in the home never had anybody to see them, day after day, year after year, it was absolutely terrible."

The foundation is officially supporting four charities: MIND, The Royal British Legion, Helen and Douglas House - a children's hospice serving the Thames Valley and Cotswolds, and the Willen Hospice, which is based in Milton Keynes.

There are a lot of people who could really do with a helping hand, and I hope we can do that. Captain Sir Tom Moore

The World War II veteran has had daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore by his side for every step on his journey to global stardom.

She said the memory of her mother, who died in 2006, inspired their efforts to continue raising money for charity.

"The mission of the charity is for a more hopeful world," she told ITV Anglia.

"My mother has come on this journey with us, even though she's not here.

"She's brought loneliness to the table, highlighting it as something that's really difficult, and bereavement, because we all understand what bereavement is."

Captain Sir Tom and his daughter Hannah doing a live interview with Good Morning Britain Credit: ITV Anglia

Georgia Richardson, a volunteer at the Willen Hospice, was at the Moore household in Marston Moretaine for the launch of the foundation.

She said its backing meant "people all over the country" will hear about the work done by the hospice, which is based on Milton Road in Milton Keynes.

The launch event also encompassed the release of Sir Captain Tom's autobiography, Tomorrow Will Be A Good Day, which tells the 100-year-old's story back to his childhood in Yorkshire.

He served in the Royal Armoured Corps and spent time in India and Burma during the Second World War.

Some of the people Captain Sir Tom has inspired: