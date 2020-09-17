Coronavirus cases increase by 1,175 in a week in the Anglia region

With more than a thousand new positive Covid-19 tests in the Anglia region in the past week, there are still a number of coronavirus hotspots around the area.

It is the highest weekly total of new cases in the area since the end of May.

Figures released by Public Health England on Wednesday revealed that the daily number of new coronavirus cases in the Anglia region had risen by 130. That made the weekly total in the past seven days 1,175 compared with 1,006 positive tests announced the week before.

It was an increase of 17% in the region but across the country the weekly cases are rising at more than twice that rate with a 39% increase.

Some parts of the region are seeing higher infection rates than others with more than 35 cases per 100,000 in Corby, Northampton and Kettering in Northamptonshire and in St Albans, Hertfordshire.

Hertsmere, Corby, Peterborough, Northampton and Norfolk remain on Public Health England's watchlist of 'areas of concern' and that list will be reviewed on Friday.

The graph shows the number of positive coronavirus tests in the Anglia region each week Credit: Data from Public Health England

The number of people dying with coronavirus in the Anglia region has been continuing to fall.

The latest data from the Office of National Statistics published on Tuesday revealed that 6,091 people with Covid-19 or with Covid-19 declared on the death certificate had died in the area since the start of the pandemic until the 4th September.

Since the 4th September there have been seven more deaths announced in care homes and hospital taking the total death toll to 6,098.

The West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds reported a coronavirus patient had died on Sunday 13th September and Hospital declared a patient had died on Monday 14th September.

The map shows the number of people who have died with coronavirus in the Anglia region Credit: Data from the Office of National Statistics, the Care Quality Commission and the NHS

Here is latest update to the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in Anglia region. The figures are for the seven days to 13th September and the rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on Public Health England data published on 16 September on the Government's coronavirus dashboard. Data for the most recent three days (September 14-16) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

The highest infection rate in England is in Bolton with 204 cases per 100,000 people living there. The highest rate in the Anglia region is in Corby with 41.5 cases per 100,000. The overall rate for the region as a whole is 15.1 cases per 100,000.

New coronavirus cases per 100,000 in each area in the Anglia region in the week to 13 September (previous week in brackets)

Corby 41.5 (47.1) - falling

St Albans 39.7 (20.9) - rising

Northampton 38.3 (33.4) - rising

Kettering 36.4 (28.5) - rising

Stevenage 34.2 (17.1) - rising

Hertsmere 31.5 (49.6) - falling

Wellingborough 30.1 (18.8) - rising

Castle Point 29.9 (16.6) - rising

Harborough 29.8 (20.3) - rising

Welwyn Hatfield 29.3 (18.7) - rising

Luton 27.7 (26.3) - rising

Peterborough 26.2 (26.2) - static

South Kesteven 21.8 (14.0) - rising

Bedford 21.4 (19.0) - rising

Watford 18.6 (26.9) - falling

West Suffolk 16.8 (15.6) - rising

Daventry 16.3 (17.5) - falling

Three Rivers 16.1 (18.2) - falling

East Northamptonshire 15.9 (23.3) - falling

Basildon 15.0 (16.6) - falling

Southend-on-Sea 14.7 (13.7) - rising

Huntingdonshire 14.6 (3.9) - rising

Broxbourne 14.4 (16.4) - falling

Brentwood 14.3 (15.6) - falling

North Hertfordshire 14.2 (18.0) - rising

South Holland 13.7 (3.2) - rising

Great Yarmouth 13.1 (17.1) - falling

Epping Forest 12.9 (12.1) - rising

Breckland 12.9 (11.4) - rising

Rochford 12.6 (6.9) - rising

Rutland 12.5 (5.0) - rising

Central Bedfordshire 12.5 (10.7) - rising

Fenland 11.8 (2.9) - rising

South Northamptonshire 11.6 (12.7) - falling

Cambridge 11.2 (16.0) - falling

Milton Keynes 11.1 (14.1) - falling

Thurrock 10.9 (11.5) - falling

Norwich 10.7 (12.8) - falling

Chelmsford 9.5 (11.8) - falling

South Cambridgeshire 9.4 (11.3) - falling

Harlow 9.2 (5.7) - rising

Aylesbury Vale 9.0 (7.5) - rising

East Hertfordshire 8.7 (9.3) - falling

East Suffolk 8.4 (6.4) - rising

Dacorum 8.4 (14.9) - falling

Ipswich 7.3 (8.0) - falling

South Norfolk 7.1 (7.1) - static

Broadland 6.9 (10.7) - falling

Mid Suffolk 6.7 (6.7) - static

Uttlesford 6.6 (26.3) - falling

Colchester 6.2 (6.7) - falling

King's Lynn and West Norfolk 5.9 (7.3) - falling

Braintree 3.9 (7.2) - falling

Maldon 3.1 (4.6) - falling

Tendring 2.7 (2.0) - falling

East Cambridgeshire 2.2 (2.2) - static

Babergh 2.2 (10.9) - falling

North Norfolk 1.0 (3.8) - falling

The Anglia region is the East of England counties of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk along with Rutland, Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes