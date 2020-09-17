Coronavirus cases increase by 1,175 in a week in the Anglia region

There were 1,103 new cases of coronavirus in the Anglia region in the week to 9th September Credit: PA

With more than a thousand new positive Covid-19 tests in the Anglia region in the past week, there are still a number of coronavirus hotspots around the area.

It is the highest weekly total of new cases in the area since the end of May.

Figures released by Public Health England on Wednesday revealed that the daily number of new coronavirus cases in the Anglia region had risen by 130. That made the weekly total in the past seven days 1,175 compared with 1,006 positive tests announced the week before.

It was an increase of 17% in the region but across the country the weekly cases are rising at more than twice that rate with a 39% increase.

Some parts of the region are seeing higher infection rates than others with more than 35 cases per 100,000 in Corby, Northampton and Kettering in Northamptonshire and in St Albans, Hertfordshire.

Hertsmere, Corby, Peterborough, Northampton and Norfolk remain on Public Health England's watchlist of 'areas of concern' and that list will be reviewed on Friday.

The graph shows the number of positive coronavirus tests in the Anglia region each week Credit: Data from Public Health England

The number of people dying with coronavirus in the Anglia region has been continuing to fall.

The latest data from the Office of National Statistics published on Tuesday revealed that 6,091 people with Covid-19 or with Covid-19 declared on the death certificate had died in the area since the start of the pandemic until the 4th September.

Since the 4th September there have been seven more deaths announced in care homes and hospital taking the total death toll to 6,098.

The West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds reported a coronavirus patient had died on Sunday 13th September and Hospital declared a patient had died on Monday 14th September.

The map shows the number of people who have died with coronavirus in the Anglia region Credit: Data from the Office of National Statistics, the Care Quality Commission and the NHS

Here is latest update to the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in Anglia region. The figures are for the seven days to 13th September and the rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on Public Health England data published on 16 September on the Government's coronavirus dashboard. Data for the most recent three days (September 14-16) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

The highest infection rate in England is in Bolton with 204 cases per 100,000 people living there. The highest rate in the Anglia region is in Corby with 41.5 cases per 100,000. The overall rate for the region as a whole is 15.1 cases per 100,000.

New coronavirus cases per 100,000 in each area in the Anglia region in the week to 13 September (previous week in brackets)

  • Corby 41.5 (47.1) - falling

  • St Albans 39.7 (20.9) - rising

  • Northampton 38.3 (33.4) - rising

  • Kettering 36.4 (28.5) - rising

  • Stevenage 34.2 (17.1) - rising

  • Hertsmere 31.5 (49.6) - falling

  • Wellingborough 30.1 (18.8) - rising

  • Castle Point 29.9 (16.6) - rising

  • Harborough 29.8 (20.3) - rising

  • Welwyn Hatfield 29.3 (18.7) - rising

  • Luton 27.7 (26.3) - rising

  • Peterborough 26.2 (26.2) - static

  • South Kesteven 21.8 (14.0) - rising

  • Bedford 21.4 (19.0) - rising

  • Watford 18.6 (26.9) - falling

  • West Suffolk 16.8 (15.6) - rising

  • Daventry 16.3 (17.5) - falling

  • Three Rivers 16.1 (18.2) - falling

  • East Northamptonshire 15.9 (23.3) - falling

  • Basildon 15.0 (16.6) - falling

  • Southend-on-Sea 14.7 (13.7) - rising

  • Huntingdonshire 14.6 (3.9) - rising

  • Broxbourne 14.4 (16.4) - falling

  • Brentwood 14.3 (15.6) - falling

  • North Hertfordshire 14.2 (18.0) - rising

  • South Holland 13.7 (3.2) - rising

  • Great Yarmouth 13.1 (17.1) - falling

  • Epping Forest 12.9 (12.1) - rising

  • Breckland 12.9 (11.4) - rising

  • Rochford 12.6 (6.9) - rising

  • Rutland 12.5 (5.0) - rising

  • Central Bedfordshire 12.5 (10.7) - rising

  • Fenland 11.8 (2.9) - rising

  • South Northamptonshire 11.6 (12.7) - falling

  • Cambridge 11.2 (16.0) - falling

  • Milton Keynes 11.1 (14.1) - falling

  • Thurrock 10.9 (11.5) - falling

  • Norwich 10.7 (12.8) - falling

  • Chelmsford 9.5 (11.8) - falling

  • South Cambridgeshire 9.4 (11.3) - falling

  • Harlow 9.2 (5.7) - rising

  • Aylesbury Vale 9.0 (7.5) - rising

  • East Hertfordshire 8.7 (9.3) - falling

  • East Suffolk 8.4 (6.4) - rising

  • Dacorum 8.4 (14.9) - falling

  • Ipswich 7.3 (8.0) - falling

  • South Norfolk 7.1 (7.1) - static

  • Broadland 6.9 (10.7) - falling

  • Mid Suffolk 6.7 (6.7) - static

  • Uttlesford 6.6 (26.3) - falling

  • Colchester 6.2 (6.7) - falling

  • King's Lynn and West Norfolk 5.9 (7.3) - falling

  • Braintree 3.9 (7.2) - falling

  • Maldon 3.1 (4.6) - falling

  • Tendring 2.7 (2.0) - falling

  • East Cambridgeshire 2.2 (2.2) - static

  • Babergh 2.2 (10.9) - falling

  • North Norfolk 1.0 (3.8) - falling

The Anglia region is the East of England counties of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk along with Rutland, Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes