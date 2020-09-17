Coronavirus cases increase by 1,175 in a week in the Anglia region
With more than a thousand new positive Covid-19 tests in the Anglia region in the past week, there are still a number of coronavirus hotspots around the area.
It is the highest weekly total of new cases in the area since the end of May.
Figures released by Public Health England on Wednesday revealed that the daily number of new coronavirus cases in the Anglia region had risen by 130. That made the weekly total in the past seven days 1,175 compared with 1,006 positive tests announced the week before.
It was an increase of 17% in the region but across the country the weekly cases are rising at more than twice that rate with a 39% increase.
Some parts of the region are seeing higher infection rates than others with more than 35 cases per 100,000 in Corby, Northampton and Kettering in Northamptonshire and in St Albans, Hertfordshire.
Hertsmere, Corby, Peterborough, Northampton and Norfolk remain on Public Health England's watchlist of 'areas of concern' and that list will be reviewed on Friday.
Coronavirus tests taking longer to process as positive cases rise
Boris Johnson contradicts Priti Patel by telling public not to snitch on neighbours
The number of people dying with coronavirus in the Anglia region has been continuing to fall.
The latest data from the Office of National Statistics published on Tuesday revealed that 6,091 people with Covid-19 or with Covid-19 declared on the death certificate had died in the area since the start of the pandemic until the 4th September.
Since the 4th September there have been seven more deaths announced in care homes and hospital taking the total death toll to 6,098.
The West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds reported a coronavirus patient had died on Sunday 13th September and Hospital declared a patient had died on Monday 14th September.
Here is latest update to the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in Anglia region. The figures are for the seven days to 13th September and the rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.
The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on Public Health England data published on 16 September on the Government's coronavirus dashboard. Data for the most recent three days (September 14-16) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.
The highest infection rate in England is in Bolton with 204 cases per 100,000 people living there. The highest rate in the Anglia region is in Corby with 41.5 cases per 100,000. The overall rate for the region as a whole is 15.1 cases per 100,000.
New coronavirus cases per 100,000 in each area in the Anglia region in the week to 13 September (previous week in brackets)
Corby 41.5 (47.1) - falling
St Albans 39.7 (20.9) - rising
Northampton 38.3 (33.4) - rising
Kettering 36.4 (28.5) - rising
Stevenage 34.2 (17.1) - rising
Hertsmere 31.5 (49.6) - falling
Wellingborough 30.1 (18.8) - rising
Castle Point 29.9 (16.6) - rising
Harborough 29.8 (20.3) - rising
Welwyn Hatfield 29.3 (18.7) - rising
Luton 27.7 (26.3) - rising
Peterborough 26.2 (26.2) - static
South Kesteven 21.8 (14.0) - rising
Bedford 21.4 (19.0) - rising
Watford 18.6 (26.9) - falling
West Suffolk 16.8 (15.6) - rising
Daventry 16.3 (17.5) - falling
Three Rivers 16.1 (18.2) - falling
East Northamptonshire 15.9 (23.3) - falling
Basildon 15.0 (16.6) - falling
Southend-on-Sea 14.7 (13.7) - rising
Huntingdonshire 14.6 (3.9) - rising
Broxbourne 14.4 (16.4) - falling
Brentwood 14.3 (15.6) - falling
North Hertfordshire 14.2 (18.0) - rising
South Holland 13.7 (3.2) - rising
Great Yarmouth 13.1 (17.1) - falling
Epping Forest 12.9 (12.1) - rising
Breckland 12.9 (11.4) - rising
Rochford 12.6 (6.9) - rising
Rutland 12.5 (5.0) - rising
Central Bedfordshire 12.5 (10.7) - rising
Fenland 11.8 (2.9) - rising
South Northamptonshire 11.6 (12.7) - falling
Cambridge 11.2 (16.0) - falling
Milton Keynes 11.1 (14.1) - falling
Thurrock 10.9 (11.5) - falling
Norwich 10.7 (12.8) - falling
Chelmsford 9.5 (11.8) - falling
South Cambridgeshire 9.4 (11.3) - falling
Harlow 9.2 (5.7) - rising
Aylesbury Vale 9.0 (7.5) - rising
East Hertfordshire 8.7 (9.3) - falling
East Suffolk 8.4 (6.4) - rising
Dacorum 8.4 (14.9) - falling
Ipswich 7.3 (8.0) - falling
South Norfolk 7.1 (7.1) - static
Broadland 6.9 (10.7) - falling
Mid Suffolk 6.7 (6.7) - static
Uttlesford 6.6 (26.3) - falling
Colchester 6.2 (6.7) - falling
King's Lynn and West Norfolk 5.9 (7.3) - falling
Braintree 3.9 (7.2) - falling
Maldon 3.1 (4.6) - falling
Tendring 2.7 (2.0) - falling
East Cambridgeshire 2.2 (2.2) - static
Babergh 2.2 (10.9) - falling
North Norfolk 1.0 (3.8) - falling
The Anglia region is the East of England counties of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk along with Rutland, Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes