Drugs gang to be sentenced for role in £50million smuggling ring

Four members of an organised crime network are due to be sentenced at St Albans Crown Court in Hertfordshire

A police investigation involving UK and Dutch authorities led to 115kg of Class A drugs -cocaine and heroin - being intercepted on their way to a a property at Little Samuels Farm in Hunsden.

They were just two of 39 known deliveries involving the gang, making Operation Prepper the largest class A drugs conspiracy investigation in the history of both the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit and Hertfordshire Constabulary.

One of the defendants, Robert Brooks, played a leading role in the 39 deliveries to his business premises with Richard Campbell and Tomasz Wozniak assisting him.

Another man, Stephen Capp, was found to be a significant courier of an Organised Crime Network operating from the north of the UK. Evidence suggests that after he collected goods from Little Samuels Farm then took them to Yorkshire.

Meanwhile Pieter Mannessen has already been convicted and sentenced to six years imprisonment in Holland after he was arrested by Dutch Authorities. His arrest followed the seizure of 70KG of Cocaine that was destined to be delivered to the farm.

It appears that Robert Brooks was directing both Richard Campbell and Tomasz Wozniak in the UK as well as Pieter Mannessen in Holland using Encrypted mobile phones.

Robert Brooks Credit: Hertfordshire Police

Robert Brooks

Conspiracy to Fraudulently to evade the prohibition on the importation of a controlled drug of Class A.Possession of criminal property.

Richard Campbell Credit: Hertfordshire Police

Richard Campbell

Conspiracy to Fraudulently to evade the prohibition on the importation of a controlled drug of Class A

Tomasz Wozniak Credit: Hertfordshire Police

Tomasz Wozniak

Conspiracy to supply a controlled drug of class A

(There will be a Newton hearing over extent of involvement in conspiracy mid Feb)

Stephen Capp Credit: Hertfordshire Police

Stephen Capp

Conspiracy to supply a controlled drug of class A

Possession with intent to supply class A drugs