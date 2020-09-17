Click here to watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Matthew Hudson

Some businesses in the East are asking for more financial help to see them through the Covid crisis.

Many politicians and business leaders have predicted thousands could be without work when the Government's furlough scheme finishes at the end of next month.

There are now calls to extend the scheme, even if it is just targeted at specific vulnerable sectors.

Father-of two Shawn Ward from Biggleswade was furloughed during lockdown. Now Shawn's being made redundant. He's staying positive but faces an uncertain future with many others certain to find themselves chasing work.

I think that by the time August was coming round, or the middle of July, I was thinking they’re not keen to get me back...I sort of settled into the idea that I think I’m going to be one of the people on the news in these statistics. It is worrying. I’m looking forward to having a new chapter and maybe a change in job direction, but at the same time everyone’s in the same boat Shawn Ward

This week more than a thousand Labour councillors wrote to the Government urging them to prolong furlough in certain industries.

We don’t want to see tens of thousands of people losing their jobs in this region, we don’t want businesses which owners have put their heart and soul into developing for the last few years to go under, this can be avoided, he doesn’t have to let this happen. So as I said we’re asking for a targeted furlough scheme. Cllr Jack Abbott (Lab) Suffolk County Council

Employers as well as employees are suffering.

At Kimbolton in Cambridgeshire M2C Innovation was supplying festival goers with all their needs including these connecting pods. Owner Jason Thorpe says despite the company receiving an initial £10,000 grant because he's a director who takes dividends he himself has had precious little help.

We're now into our third quarter of paying rent and literally that grant has gone just on operational costs.. we've also had to take on a bounce back loan just to see us through the winter Jason Thorpe, Owner, M2C Innovation

Forgotten Ltd is campaigning on behalf of businesses which believe they are unfairly falling through the cracks in the system.

We’re hearing a vast range of different stories, some of them are absolutely heartbreaking from attempted suicides which we have had in the group, and people losing their homes, obviously people losing their businesses, having to let staff members go which they’ve had working for them in some cases 10 years, so all sorts of stories really, just heartbreaking. Jo Stevens, from the 'Forgotten Ltd' campaign group.

Elsewhere John Lewis has announced its staff won't get a bonus for the first time in 67 years.

The Charity Help for Heroes says nearly 150 jobs are at risk as donations drop.