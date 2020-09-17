Pensioners gear up for 90 mile walk to raise money for church roof

Video report by ITV News Anglia's Charlie Frost

Not many people in their 70s would consider walking from Essex to North Norfolk but that is exactly what two friends from the Colchester area are getting ready to do.

Rosemary and Rina will be retracing the steps of the Romans by walking 90 miles up the Peddar's Way - and it is all for a very good cause.

Since childhood I had been told Peddar's Way came all the way from Norfolk down to Colchester, so having moved to Colchester I really wanted to know did it actually run from Colchester back to Norfolk, and vice versa. Rosemary Jewers

Rosemary and Rina will be retracing the steps of the Romans Credit: ITV Anglia

Any money raised will go towards a new roof for St Andrew’s Church in the village of Little Massingham in Norfolk.

Three years ago lead was stolen from the roof and £150,000 is needed to repair it. Since the theft, the church has had a temporary roof covering it but it is coming to the end of its life.

It was a family church for many generations so I have to try and raise as much money as possible so that it can be replaced with something. Rosemary Jewers

All the money donated will go towards restoring the church roof after all the lead was stolen

The pair have been training together for months. Racking up the miles over lockdown. As well as racking up the research finding proof that the well known ancient route, Peddar's Way did come down into Essex.

There are known sections or supposedly known sections that were running through Suffolk and even further down on the OS Map, it shows Peddar's Way quite clearly, I was thrilled when I discovered that. Rosemary Jewers

Rosemary and Rina have been following a strict training regime

Great for their history and their health, Rosemary has gone from being able to walk just a mile, to now 10 a day. The pair begin their seven day step back in time on September 22 at 10.30am from Colchester. For more information on Rosemary’s walk and details of the planned route visit peddarswaycharitywalk.blogspot.com.