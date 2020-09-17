Southend United re-sign experienced midfielder Alan McCormack

Experienced midfielder Alan McCormack has returned to Southend United on a short-term deal.

The Irishman made more than 150 appearances for the Shrimpers earlier in his career before leaving to join Charlton Athletic in 2010.

He helped Northampton Town to promotion from League Two via the play-offs last season but was released this summer.

The 36-year-old has agreed an initial contract until January.

Alan McCormack enjoyed a successful first spell at Southend United before leaving a decade ago. Credit: PA

When I had a phone call with the manager I was getting more and more excited to come back and I’m delighted it’s done. Alan McCormack, Southend United

"I loved my time at this club beforehand. I moved away to try and do something different and new in my life but I’m just thankful that I’m able to come back and, hopefully, make a difference here," McCormack said.

"It’s a project he’s embarking on and he wanted me to be part of it. At my age and the youthfulness of the squad I felt like I could be a real asset."

Manager Mark Molesley added: I remember playing against Alan and he’s a really tough competitor. I think that’s what we need. He’s no stranger to the fans, he’s got great memories here and he’s another one who’s still got hunger to achieve in this game."

Southend have also announced the signing of former Braintree Town striker Simeon Akinola.

The 28-year-old scored 15 goals for Barnet in the National League last season.