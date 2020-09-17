A teacher at a primary school in Cambridgeshire has been named as one of the best in the country.

Sarah Kennedy who teaches at Brington Church of England Primary scooped a Silver Pearson Award, the teaching equivalent of an Oscar. She's one of just 76 teachers to be recognised.

Her class celebrating her success! Credit: ITV News Anglia

With a passion for learning through experience, Sarah likes to make the curriculum come alive for her class- so much so her class has built - and raced - an electric kit car and built a quarter-sized Viking longhouse, using traditional Viking joinery techniques!

Sarah is now in the running for one of just 14 Gold Awards later in the year Credit: ITV News Anglia

These little guys are so fantastic, they make you want to do the job really really well, they make you want to put the time in, to make sure lessons are exciting and inspiring. Sarah Kennedy