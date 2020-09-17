Police have charged two people after the death of a father-of-five in Cambridgeshire last year.

53 year old Robert Duquemin died at a property in Ringwood Close in Bury near Ramsey on the morning of 10 October 2019.

Mr Duquemin had been the victim of an assault five days earlier at his home in Percy Green Place, Huntingdon.

A postmortem concluded Mr Duquemin died of a ruptured spleen as a result of blunt force trauma.

At the time, a 23-year-old man from Huntingdon was arrested in connection with the assault and was released on police bail.

Yesterday (16 September) police made two further arrests and charged two people in relation to Mr Duquemin’s death.

Yanick Beresford, 24, of Orthwaite, Huntingdon, has been charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, supplying class A drugs and supplying class B drugs.

Aiste Paulauskaite, 20, of Spring Close, Huntingdon, has been charged with assisting an offender, supplying class A drugs and supplying class B drugs.

Beresford’s attempted murder charges relate to an incident in Huntingdon on 5 October last year, in which a car was allegedly driven at two people, causing one of them serious injuries.