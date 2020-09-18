Broads Authority issues safety plea after staycation summer is marred by tragedy

Safety measures may need to be stepped up on the Broads after a busy summer on Norfolk and Suffolk's waterways was marred by tragedy.

Broads Authority bosses are concerned about a spate of incidents over the last few months and say they will review their safety messaging.

The Broads National Park is made up of 125 miles of navigable waterways. Credit: ITV News Anglia

In August, a woman in her 30s died after falling from a boat in Great Yarmouth and getting trapped underneath it.

On Tuesday (Sept 15th), a holidaymaker in his 20s was pulled from the River Bure and airlifted to hospital, where he died.

The Broads Authority said the latest incident highlighted the dangers of entering tidal waters.

Chief Executive John Packman said: "Accidents will happen but of course, particularly in light of these two incidents, we must try to do more.

"We regularly review all the accidents that happen on the Broads with the hire boat industry and work with them to make sure we minimise the potential risks that people face."

Broads Authority Chief Executive John Packman. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Mr Packman has pleaded for boaters to wear lifejackets and to avoid swimming.

He also said there may have to be a crackdown on drinking alcohol.

He said: "If I want to fly a plane, I don't drink. It's now not acceptable to drink and drive. Should it be acceptable for someone to have too many drinks and be in charge of a 45-foot hire cruiser?"

Hire boat firms in Norfolk have been exceptionally busy over the last two months, with some reporting a spike in first time boaters as people holiday closer to home. Some rental companies have stepped up their own safety precautions.

Ruth Knight, who runs Norfolk Broads Direct in Wroxham, said: "When an accident does occur it's a tragedy and you have to ask yourself could it have been avoided? I think each circumstance is slightly different.

"We've devised some safety video guides. So when you book your holiday, we'll email you a link to a web page which is unique to your boat."