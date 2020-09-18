Video report by ITV News Anglia's Liz Summers

A farmer from Cambridgeshire has donated part of his land to create huge community vegetable patches.

David Walston has opened up the sites on Thriplow Farms to anyone who's happy to help with jobs that need doing.

One hundred and forty people from five villages have signed up.

The CoVeg scheme allows people to take home as much produce as they like and the rest is delivered to NHS workers, charities and the elderly.

"It's something I had in my mind for several years actually, but back earlier in the year when people were worried about where their fresh food was gonna come from I just thought well, let's get on and do it", David said.

"We've got the land, we've got the tractors and I thought everyone in the community would really enjoy it, so that's what we did."

The land has been donated for anyone to enjoy. Credit: ITV Anglia

The vegetable deliveries have been a lifeline for many people during lockdown, including 84-year-old Heidi Hankinson.

"I couldn't get out, I couldn't get to these places so this was a real godsend.

"My girl who cooks for me most of the time had to get used to the amount of vegetables I like to eat, she thought three little beans would be enough for a meal.

"And you're like, more beans please, more beans. And I get through a whole bowl full. It obviously does me good because look at my age and I'm still enjoying myself."

David delivers personally to the East of England ambulance service Credit: ITV Anglia

David also likes to make one very special delivery himself to Greg Corns at the East of England Ambulance service.

The paramedic saved David's life last year after he went into cardiac arrest.

"I just happened to be the first person that arrived and I did something that every ambulance service worker would do at the time, it was just me that was there first", Greg said.

"The project itself I think is amazing, it's a testament to David's character... I know all of the staff have enjoyed having the vegetables delivered, fresh, picked fresh from the fields."