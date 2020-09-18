'Frustrated' Suffolk MP says test and trace should have made ready over Summer

Watch the full interview with Dr Dan Poulter MP

The MP for Suffolk Central has questioned how "wisely" the government used the summer to prepare for a rise in the coronavirus infection rate.

In an interview with ITV Anglia's Jonathan Wills, he suggested the summer should have been used to prepare the testing system for a "predictable" surge in demand.

Here is what he had to say on...

Whether there should be another lockdown

For me a second lockdown is a last resort and something that we need to keep in our back pocket, but if we can get the test, track and trace system working quickly and effectively then we may still be able to avoid a second lockdown.

Whether he was frustrated with the testing systemA little [frustrated]. I work on the frontline and I’ve seen patients I look after die from Covid, I know how serious this can be, and it is difficult not to feel over the summer - when there was almost a false sense of security - as the levels were coming down and the people were outside enjoying the warm weather that that time wasn't used as wisely as it could’ve been, in preparing for a completely predictable surge in infections.

[It is a] time of the year when people are going back to school, when we’re seeing people going back to their offices and there are other respiratory viruses that tend to peak from September onwards.

There was time to better prepare for this, but even so the number of tests that are taking place nationally now are at record high levels and the government now needs to put their foot on the accelerator and make sure that we get the testing system in place to prepare for what’s going to be a very difficult winter ahead.

On the 'rule of six'

It is quite a difficult concept to understand, for example I was visiting a school earlier and schoolchildren at school are able to mingle in groups of larger than six but then when they leave the school and go onto the high street they can’t.

So I think we’ve got to stick to clearer basic messaging that is easier to understand because that is the only way we’re going to get through what is going to be a long winter this year.

What he would do if he were Health Secretary

The big learning lesson that we should take from this, in my view, is to look at where test, track and trace is working effectively and that’s in many countries in Asia. What they’ve got is a much more localised system.

At the moment what we’ve got is a national top-down system that hasn’t worked effectively well and that means at a local level Suffolk County Council or Norfolk County Council are unable to respond to local need.

What we need to do is see the government following the examples of success that have happened in the south Asian countries and have a much more localised response to surges in infection.