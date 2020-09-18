High streets in the East to be regenerated to help economic recovery

Eight high streets across the Anglia region are to be regenerated to help with economic recovery thanks to funding from the government say Historic England.

The high streets are among many across the UK to get a share of more than £95 million pounds from the 'High Streets Heritage Action Zone' scheme.

The chosen high streets, from as far west as Bedford to as far east at Lowestoft, will be given a new lease of life to help them recover from declining footfall and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Swaffham marketplace. Credit: Historic England.

£6,604,742 Total funding for the East of England

The money will be shared out between the following High streets in the East of England:

Great Yarmouth - £980,742

Bedford - £1,760,000

King's Lynn - £800,000

Dunstable - £1,144,000

North Walsham - £975,000

Lowestoft - £565,000

Swaffham - £380,000

Meanwhile, Kettering will get £1,480,000 which is part of funding for the Midlands.

Investing in heritage delivers good results for people - it means looking after and celebrating the places at the heart of our communities, and the buildings and public spaces which define their character. This investment for our historic High Streets Heritage Action Zone scheme will unlock the potential of these precious high streets and help them thrive again." Tony Calladine, Regional Director at Historic England in the East of England

King's Lynn High Street will benefit from £800,000 in funding for improvements by Historic England. Credit: Historic England

High streets sit at the heart of our communities and every part of the country deserves to have one they can be proud of. This fund will help breathe new life into high streets in towns and cities across the country - restoring them to their full glory so that they are beautiful places for people to shop, work and enjoy. Oliver Downden MP, Culture Secretary

The High Streets Heritage Action Zone scheme is funded with:

£40 million from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport's Heritage High Street Fund.

£52 million from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government's Future High Street Fund

£3 million from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

View of Silver street, Bedford. Credit: A view from the east end of Silver Street, Bedford.

Local authorities will work with Historic England to develop and deliver the schemes.

They'll aim to transform and restore disused and dilapidated buildings into new homes, shops, work places and community spaces and restore local historical character.