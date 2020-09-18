It's been announced that the long awaited dualling of the Acle Straight in Norfolk will not be happening for another decade. The road between Acle and Great Yarmouth has not been included in the government's road investment strategy.

It comes just 10 months after the Prime Minister pledged he would deliver the project after several drivers faced accidents and delays on the single carriageway route.

Some of the region's MPs are now calling for a review and the break-up of the Highways Agency.

I am concerned by the timeline suggested by HE and will be contacting the Department of Transport (DfT) and HE to seek clarification and re-state the importance of this route. Brandon Lewis, Conservative MP for Great Yarmouth

George Freeman, Conservative MP for Mid Norfolk, said:

"This is a very bad decision by HE which will seriously undermine the regeneration of Yarmouth and Lowestoft and hold back Norfolk and East Anglia's post-Covid-19 recovery.

"After 10 years of county lobbying for the A47, I think it's time to make HE more accountable to our region. Let's break it up and create an accountable Highways East."

Campaigners and councillors have warned the next chance to push for the scheme will be 2030.

Campaigners and councillors have warned the next chance to push for the scheme will be 2030. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Broadland's MP, Jerome Mayhew, says constituents of his have been killed on the stretch of road:

I have lobbied for its inclusion with the investment scheme, highlighting the repeated fatal accidents that occur, so it is particularly disappointing that the importance of the scheme has not been recognised. Constituents of mine have been killed using this stretch of the road because its current layout is dangerous, encouraging frustrated drivers to overtake when it is not safe to do so. Jerome Mayhew, the Conservative MP for Broadland

Many locals say they have safety fears when it comes to the stretch of road. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Labour MP for Norwich South, Clive Lewis, says people have been let down: