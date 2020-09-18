Norfolk has been removed from the Government’s coronavirus watchlist after a drop in the number of cases.

It was put on the list following the recent outbreak at Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where more than 100 people tested positive.

Norfolk was made an "area of enhanced support" to limit the virus and last week downgraded to an "an area of concern."

“It is welcome news that Norfolk is being downgraded from an area of concern and has come off the watchlist entirely", Andrew Proctor, Leader of Norfolk County Council, said.

"The fact that the number of cases nationwide continues to climb emphasises that while we’re in a good position here in Norfolk currently, we can’t pretend we’ll be untouched by the national picture and we can’t afford to be complacent. "

The county council says it will continue to monitor cases and urges residents to follow the government guidelines.

Cases in Northamptonshire rising at the same level as England as a whole Credit: ITV Anglia

Both Northampton and Corby, as well as Peterborough, remain 'areas of concern' on the government's watchlist.

Incidence rates per 100,000 population continue to be highest in the boroughs of Corby, Northampton, and Kettering.

Corby has the highest infection rate in the region, with 50.8 cases per 100,000 people.

The rate in Northampton and Peterborough and 42.6 and 30.3 respectively.

Northamptonshire as a whole has seen an increase with 217 cases in the last week compared to 161 cases in week up to 23rd August.