Provisional driver jailed after seriously injuring two women in Wisbech

A man with a provisional licence has been jailed after crushing one of his colleagues and seriously injuring another in Wisbech.

George Andronache was leaving work at New Bridge Lane in Wisbech on July 16 last year when he lost control of his car and crashed into parked cars.

Police said Andronache “accelerated at high speed” when he reached the road and crashed, crushing a 30-year-old woman who was getting into her car.

She suffered a multitude of life changing injuries and requires ongoing care.

One of the parked cars also struck a 61-year-old woman who was on the pavement.

She also suffered serious injuries to her arms and was unable to work for more than three months.

"There is no real explanation for why he decided to drive like this on this day. It shows that it only takes one moment of dangerous driving to destroy lives", PC Ben Patten said:

Andronache pleaded guilty to two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving without a licence and possession of an offensive weapon at Peterborough Crown Court on Wednesday.

He was sentenced to three years in prison and disqualified from driving for four and a half years with an extended retest after this time.