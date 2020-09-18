One of the country’s largest ever seizures of heroin at the Port of Felixstowe has been caught on camera.

Class A drugs with a potential street value of £120 million were found in bags of rice on a container ship.

Footage show Border Force officers discovering more than a tonne of heroin and morphine found on the ‘Sembawang’, after it docked on the Suffolk coast.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said its investigators had developed intelligence and knew the drugs would be on board when the boat docked in the UK en route to Antwerp in Belgium.

The haul would be worth around £21m wholesale and in excess of £120m at street level.

The container was searched by NCA officers with support from Border Force after it arrived on 12 September.

Under surveillance by Dutch and Belgian law enforcement agencies, the container was driven by lorry to a warehouse south of the Hague, the Netherlands.

Upon arrival, the driver and two men involved in the unloading were arrested.

A 45-year-old man, suspected to be a UK facilitator in the organised crime group was also arrested on the M40 by Thames Valley Police assisting the NCA and has since been released on bail.

“This is a huge seizure which has denied organised criminals tens of millions of pounds in profits,", Nikki Holland, NCA Director of Investigations, said.

“We know that a lot of these drugs would have ultimately been sold in the UK, through County Lines networks.

“There is violent competition between rival organised crime groups at all stages of Class A drug production and supply. The business model also involves the exploitation of vulnerable adults and children both in the UK and overseas.

Upon arrival, officers moved in and arrested three people - the driver and two men involved in the unloading. Credit: NCA

Minister for Immigration Compliance and Courts Chris Philp said: “This was a large seizure of dangerous drugs and I would like to congratulate Border Force and NCA officers for their efforts.

“Even though the container ship was destined for the Netherlands, it is highly likely its illicit cargo could have ended up on UK streets as well as mainland Europe.

“Class A drugs like heroin and diamorphine wreak havoc on individuals and communities, and there is no place for them in any civilised society.