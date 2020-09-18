Three men, including teenager, charged over Luton stabbing

Three people have been charged after a teenager was stabbed in Luton.

Police were called to Essex Close on Monday afternoon (14 September) following the attack.

The victim suffered several serious stab wounds and was taken to hospital, where he remains with life-changing injuries.

Two men, including a teenage boy, have all been remanded into custody and are due to appear at Luton Crown Court next month.

Rochun Aransibia, 20, from Luton, was charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, driving a motor vehicle dangerously, failing to stop a vehicle when directed by police and possession of a knife in a public place.

Tarique Wong-Shaw, 21 from Luton, was charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a knife in a public place.

A 16-year-old boy from Luton was also charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.