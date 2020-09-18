Three rare paintings have been donated to the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge - thanks to one of the city's former students.

The pictures come from the estate of art collector George Pinto who died two years ago.

The paintings include "two delightfully solemn portraits of young boys" by the 17th Century Dutch artist Adriaen van Ostade and "an imaginary Italianate coastal view" by 18th Century Venetian painter, Francesco Guardi.

The Fitzwilliam Museum was able to acquire the pieces courtesy of the 'Acceptance in Lieu' scheme which allows for the ownership of works of art to be transferred to the nation in lieu of inheritance tax.

The scheme was brought in to make it easier for historically significant pieces of art to end up in museums so members of the public can enjoy them.

Mr Pinto was educated at Trinity College in Cambridge and was a "generous supporter" of the Fitzwilliam, according to the museum.

He was born in 1929 and died in a road crash in 2018.

"George Pinto was an undergraduate at Trinity College, Cambridge, just a stone’s throw from the Fitzwilliam, and he was always a generous supporter of the Fitz through his membership of our Marlay Group," Luke Syson, Director of the Fitzwilliam Museum, said.

"Now, thanks to his life-long connoisseurship, and of course the entirely admirable Acceptance in Lieu Scheme, these lively, delicate works now come to the Fitz for our public to enjoy for generations to come."

The paintings are now on display at the Fitzwilliam Museum and can be found in Galleries 7 (The Courtauld) and 15 (the Dutch gallery).