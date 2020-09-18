A two week national lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus in the UK "would not be long enough" according to a Cambridge Professor of Microbiology.

Ravi Gupta, who is part of the team who devised and distribute the SAMBA-II Covid testing machine, says the idea of a national lockdown is an effective one, but that two weeks wouldn't be long enough to stop the spread of the virus.

"I think of course a national lockdown is going to be much more effective but the problem is I don't think that two weeks will be enough to stem the transmissions and that's partly because people shed for longer than the 1-2 weeks we talk about and of course there will be transmission within families even with that lockdown"

Matt Hancock Credit: PA

A second "circuit-break" national lockdown for England would be the "last line of defence" in stopping the spread of coronavirus Health Secretary and MP for West Suffolk Matt Hancock has said.

But he admitted a two-week imposition of national restrictions was still "on the table" as Covid cases surge.

Mr Hancock told Sky News the government wanted to "use local action" to curb rising coronavirus cases before imposing UK-wide measures."The country once again needs to come together and recognise there is a serious challenge. That the virus is accelerating," he said."Unfortunately, it isn't just cases increasing, it's also the number of people ending up in hospital increasing."

He continued: "We will do what is necessary to keep people safe."And the first line of defence is that everybody should follow the social distancing."

Professor Gupta said that any national lockdown could also have a crippling effect on the economy.

Whilst a national lockdown is a potential solution, the duration of it would be longer than two weeks and it would have a crippling effect on the economy and general morale in the country. Professor Ravi Gupta, Cambridge University

The warning comes as the Anglia region saw its biggest rise in cases since the end of May, with fears for places like Corby and Kettering, where local lockdowns are still possible.