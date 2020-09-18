University of Bedfordshire ready to welcome back students

The University of Bedfordshire says it's ready to welcome back its students in person this term with measures in place to protect them and staff from Covid-19.

Social distancing and safety measures have been introduced across all the university's campus buildings in Luton, Bedford, Aylesbury and Milton Keynes.

University of Bedfordshire Covid safety measures Credit: University of Bedfordshire

Temperature checking is taking place on entry at every campus and one-way systems are in operation across all buildings to reduce passing traffic.

I'm glad to welcome students back to Bedford. Starting university - often the first time living away from home -- and meeting many new people is daunting enough without a pandemic ongoing. The university has been working hard to ensure their campuses are following Covid-19 guidelines and giving advice and guidance to students. Good luck for the upcoming academic year. Dave Hodgson, Mayor of Bedford Borough

Temperature checks at entry points Credit: University of Bedfordshire

A team of student Covid Safety Officers has been introduced and they'll be assisting with one-way system directions and gently reminding people to maintain a safe distance and keep to the rule of six.

Extra hand sanitiser stations are also in place and cleaning regimes have been intensified.

All lectures will be online but practical and small group sessions will be face-to-face on campus.

One way system Credit: University of Bedfordshire

The University has produced a return to campus video tour to reassure students and staff ahead of their return.

International students will be able to quarantine safely at their accommodation after they arrive in the UK.

Student accommodation will be Covid secure Credit: University of Bedfordshire

The Rule of Six applies when using our facilities such as the libraries, cafes and chill-out zones, which we ask our students to use when possible, to help keep footfall off campus to a minimum. As well as helping to keep themselves and others safe, we also hope that living and socialising in these smaller groups will give them a chance to make meaningful and long-lasting friendships. Ruki Heritage, Director of Student Experience

Testing forms a crucial part of the University's safety measures and plans are underway for new community testing centres to be situated on campus.