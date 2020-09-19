1,000 fans get to watch Norwich City at Carrow Road

One thousand Norwich City fans have been given the chance to watch The Canaries in action at Carrow Road.

The Championship clash with Preston is a pilot event. Fans arriving had to have their temperatures checked and use hand sanitiser.

Thousands of season ticket holders applied for tickets, with up to six people attending together within their bubble.

They had to agree to a range of measures including temperature checks on arrival, bringing a mask, maintaining social distancing and avoiding hugs, high-fives or contact with those not in your bubble of six.