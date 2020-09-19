Council leader urges people to keep 'carping on' about a lack of testing
The leader of Northampton Borough Council says people should keep pressing to get tested if they think they have coronavirus.
Northampton and Corby remain on the government's watch list and officials say testing remains the key to getting infections down.
During the week, Leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg, told people to stop 'carping' about the issues with testing.
However Jonathan Nunn, the leader of Northampton Borough Council disagrees.
I would urge people to keep carping, keep moaning, keep complaining, keep pushing, and let's get that lab capacity up, but in context realise resources have been short on different things at different times and at the moment it's lab testing, but let's get it sorted as quickly as possible.