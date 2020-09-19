Council leader urges people to keep 'carping on' about a lack of testing

The leader of Northampton Borough Council says people should keep pressing to get tested if they think they have coronavirus.

Northampton and Corby remain on the government's watch list and officials say testing remains the key to getting infections down.

During the week, Leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg, told people to stop 'carping' about the issues with testing.

However Jonathan Nunn, the leader of Northampton Borough Council disagrees.