Mussa Embalo was jailed for 4 years Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A man who was caught with class A drugs stashed inside Kinder Eggs has been jailed.

Mussa Embalo, 29, was spotted drug dealing by officers from the Community Action Team on patrol in Lincoln Road, Peterborough, on 19 December.

The officers tried to detain Embalo, but he resisted and a struggle ensued.

Kinder Egg containers with the drugs stashed inside Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

They eventually found 13 wraps of heroin, 24 wraps of crack cocaine, a ‘burner’ phone and almost £1000 in cash.

Emablo denied two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, but was found guilty and jailed for four years at Cambridge Crown Court.