Drug dealer caught with stash inside Kinder Eggs jailed for four years
A man who was caught with class A drugs stashed inside Kinder Eggs has been jailed.
Mussa Embalo, 29, was spotted drug dealing by officers from the Community Action Team on patrol in Lincoln Road, Peterborough, on 19 December.
The officers tried to detain Embalo, but he resisted and a struggle ensued.
They eventually found 13 wraps of heroin, 24 wraps of crack cocaine, a ‘burner’ phone and almost £1000 in cash.
Emablo denied two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, but was found guilty and jailed for four years at Cambridge Crown Court.
I’m pleased the jury have seen Embalo is guilty and have helped put a dangerous man behind bars. He has only just been released for a similar offence so it’s clear he hasn’t learnt his lesson. “Often drug dealing and violence go hand-in-hand, making it vital that we catch the perpetrators and bring them to justice.