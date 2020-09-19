A carer from Norwich is among 5 people who've won £30,000 each on the Postcode Lottery.

63 year old Gary Forster, who is a carer for his sister Debbie, was told the news in a video call.

“I’m not being funny, but everything was going wrong for me last week and then suddenly I get this phone call and everything has changed. It’s just come at the right time, very much at the right time. It’s the first time I’ve ever won this sort of serious money. I don’t know if I can walk – I’m all tingly!" Gary Forster, Lottery winner

Gary, who has six children, wants to take his sister Debbie on holiday to Spain or Malta to revisit friends there.

The winning cheque Credit: People's Postcode Lottery

Four others in the nearby area received a similar cheque, including 59-year-old railway worker William Bindley who also hopes to go on a foreign holiday when it's possible.

Railway worker William Bindley was also one of the lucky ones Credit: People's Postcode Lottery