Quids in! Carer one of five to each win £30,000 on the Postcode Lottery
A carer from Norwich is among 5 people who've won £30,000 each on the Postcode Lottery.
63 year old Gary Forster, who is a carer for his sister Debbie, was told the news in a video call.
“I’m not being funny, but everything was going wrong for me last week and then suddenly I get this phone call and everything has changed. It’s just come at the right time, very much at the right time. It’s the first time I’ve ever won this sort of serious money. I don’t know if I can walk – I’m all tingly!"
Gary, who has six children, wants to take his sister Debbie on holiday to Spain or Malta to revisit friends there.
Four others in the nearby area received a similar cheque, including 59-year-old railway worker William Bindley who also hopes to go on a foreign holiday when it's possible.
Wow! Oh my God, seriously? Never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d get that. I was expecting £1,000 at the most. I don’t know what to say. That’s going to make a lot of difference to my life. I’m an average Joe and I live a simple life. I’ve never had that kind of money before, so I’ll spend it and hopefully enjoy it!