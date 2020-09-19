Two men have been arrested after three men were struck by a car in Clacton.

Police were called to Marine Parade East shortly after 1am (Saturday 19 September) after a group of people were reported to have been fighting inside the Moon and Starfish pub, which then spilled outside into the street.

A black Vauxhall Astra collided with three men at the junction with Colne Road.

Two of the victims were staff members and one was a member of the public. Two had leg injuries and the third suffered leg and elbow injuries.

The Moon and Starfish pub in Clacton Credit: ITV News Anglia

Officers stopped a car matching the description in Hayes Road a short time later and arrested the two occupants.

A 22-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and driving while unfit through drink or drugs and a 22-year-old man from Clacton was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.Officers are continuing to carry out enquiries at the scene and would like to speak to anyone who has yet to come forward or has mobile phone, dash cam or CCTV footage that could help with their investigation.

Contact Clacton CID on 101 quoting incident 55 of today's date or report online at https://www.essex.police.uk.