The owners of a car parked at Burnham Overy Staithe near Wells-next-the-Sea in north Norfolk returned to find it partially submerged this morning.

The bizarre scene of a boat sailing past the car was caught by local photographer Gary Pearson.

Flooding at Burnham Overy Staithe Credit: Gary Pearson Photography

Extra high tides along the coast also brought some flooding to coastal roads and footpaths.