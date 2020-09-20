Woman arrested after eight dogs stolen from a kennel

Police have arrested a woman after a number of dogs were stolen from a kennel in Bedfordshire.

It comes after police received reports that eight dogs, including a black Labrador, two cocker spaniels and five English springer spaniels had been stolen from a kennel in Wilden on Sunday 13 September.

The woman in her 20s and from the Dunstable area was arrested on suspicion of burglary. She's now been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

Detectives are now issuing advice to dog owners to remain vigilant and take steps to reduce the risk of thefts.

This comes after reports of a number of attempted dog thefts in the region.

We know that we are seeing an increase in this kind of criminal activity and would urge all kennel owners as well as dog owners to ensure their dogs and premises are secure. This includes ensuring dogs are micro chipped, and additional locks where possible, as well as not leaving dogs unattended in public places. Detective Sergeant Rachael Foy, from Bedfordshire Police’s Crime Investigation Team

The force is working with other forces across the eastern region, UK Pet Detectives, DogLost and Pets4Homes to tackle this type of criminality.

Anyone with information about the incident can report it online or by calling 101, and quote reference number 40/49974/20.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.